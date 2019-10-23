Chris Eubank Jr.-Matt Korobov set for December 7 at the Barclays Center

Photo by Poxon Sports

Middleweight standout Chris Eubank Jr. will face Matt Korobov on Dec. 7, Premier Boxing Champions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center and will precede the main event between WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo and Dennis Hogan of Australia.

Both fights will air live on Showtime (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The clash between Eubank and Korobov will be a WBA middleweight title eliminator with the winner in line to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, who also holds The Ring Magazine championship at 160 pounds.

Eubank will be looking to build on his 12-round unanimous decision win over former super middleweight titleholder James DeGale on Feb. 23. He has won two bouts since dropping a decision to George Groves in a WBA 168-pound title fight in February 2017. His only other defeat was to Billy Joe Saunders in November 2014.

“I’m ready to take the United States and the middleweight division by storm,” said Eubank (28-2, 21 knockouts), who will be making his U.S. debut. “I’m excited to come down to 160 pounds, where I naturally belong, and I don’t see anybody being able to touch me at this weight class.

“America is where I learned how to fight as an amateur, in Las Vegas, and 13 years later I’m finally going to make my U.S. professional debut. I can’t wait to show the fans in the U.S. that I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

Korobov (28-2-1, 14 KOs), who is originally from Russia and now resides in Lantana, Florida, fought to a majority-decision draw against Immanuwel Aleem in his last bout on May 11.

In December, the 36-year-old lost a very close decision to Jermall Charlo in a fight some ringside media thought Korobov did enough to win. Having moved on from his last two bouts, Korobov believes an impressive victory over Eubank will earn him a shot at the division elite.

“I am more motivated for this fight than any other so far in my career,” said Korobov, who has been fighting professionally since November 2008. “Against Charlo, I didn’t get the decision. In my mind, I won that fight at Barclays Center. This time around, I will leave no doubt against Eubank. This opportunity gives me a chance to right a wrong. Fans will see the best Matt Korobov on Dec. 7.”

Korobov’s only other setback came against then-WBO middleweight titleholder Andy Lee, who stopped him in six rounds in December 2014.

