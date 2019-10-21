Frank Sanchez faces Jack Mulowayi after Efe Ajagba withdraws with injury

Photo by Rosie Cohe/SHOWTIME

Heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez will now face Jack Mulowayi on Saturday night, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced Monday afternoon.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania and will open the Showtime telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT). In the main event, junior middleweight contender Erickson Lubin will square off against Nathaniel Gallimore.

Mulowayi was originally scheduled to face hard-hitting Efe Ajagba of Nigeria, but the unbeaten prospect had to withdraw from the fight due to a back injury he suffered last week during training camp.

Sanchez (13-0, 11 knockouts), who is originally from Guantanamo, Cuba and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, stopped Victor Bisbal after the fourth round of his last bout on Aug. 31. He has stopped five of his last six opponents.

The 27-year-old has appeared on Showtime programming before, knocking out Willie Jake in round two of a ‘ShoBox’ telecast on Jan. 11.

Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and now resides in Belgium, where he has fought a majority of his bouts. In his last bout on July 6, the 32-year-old defeated Artur Kubiak by unanimous decision over four rounds.

Mulowayi suffered his only loss as a pro at the hands of fringe contender Herve Hubeaux on May 4, losing by majority decision.

Also taking place on the Showtime telecast will be a 10-round bout between former IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter (21-1-1, 14 KOs) facing Adrian Granados (20-7-2 1 NC, 14 KOs). Easter, who is coming off a draw against Rances Barthelemy on Apr. 27, will be making his debut at 140 pounds.

Granados has not fought since losing by knockout to Danny Garcia on Apr. 20.

