Oscar Valdez to make junior lightweight debut against Andres Gutierrez

Oscar Valdez will make his junior lightweight debut against Andres Gutierrez on Nov. 30, Top Rank announced Tuesday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Chelsea Ballroom inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, former two-division world titleholder Carl Frampton will face unbeaten Tyler McCreary in a 10-round bout.

Both fights will be streamed live on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Valdez (26-0, 20 knockouts), who is originally from Nogales, Mexico and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of West Covina, relinquished his WBO featherweight title in July after making six successful title defenses, including his last fight, which was a unanimous decision victory over Jason Sanchez.

The 28-year-old, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso, is now the mandatory challenger to face WBO junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring, per rules by the sanctioning body. Herring will defend the title against Lamont Roach on Nov. 9 in Fresno, California.

For now, Valdez has his sights set on Gutierrez.

“I’m looking forward to Nov. 30, as it’s my first fight as a super featherweight,” said Valdez, who is managed by Frank Espinoza. “I know my opponent is tough, but I plan on putting on a show for the fans. This is my third camp with Eddy Reynoso, and it’s going great. This is an important first step towards another world title, and I plan to make the most of it.”

Gutierrez (38-2-1, 25 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Mexico, defeated former junior bantamweight titleholder Tomas Rojas by decision in his last bout on June 22. He has won his last three bouts since a technical decision to Abner Mares in October of 2017.

The 26-year-old is confident he can pull off a huge upset at the expense of Valdez.

“I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity,” said Gutierrez, who will be fighting for the third time in the United States on Nov. 30. “I hope Valdez is prepared for a super featherweight war. I’m now training in Las Vegas with the professor, Ismael Salas, and ‘Memo’ Heredia.”

Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez on Aug. 10 in Philadelphia, but had to withdraw from the fight five days before after a pillar inside a hotel lobby at fell onto his right hand, fracturing it.

The 32-year-old from Belfast, Northern Ireland will be facing McCreary at a catchweight of 128 pounds.

After winning world title belts at 122 and 126 pounds, Frampton believes he can achieve his goal of winning a world title belt in three weight divisions by defeating any of the junior lightweight titleholders.

“I’m delighted to be making a comeback after what has been a horrific year in my career,” said Frampton, who is co-promoted by Top Rank and Queensbury Promotions. “I didn’t get the Top Rank deal off to an ideal start, but coming back in Vegas is great for me, especially against a really strong opponent. It needed to be someone who would test me. It’s what I want, it’s what ESPN wants, what MTK Global wants and what Top Rank wants, so I’m 100 percent confident it’s the right move for me. McCreary is a quality opponent, but if I want to be competing against the top guys in the world, which I believe I can.”

McCreary (16-0-1, 7 KOs), who resides in Toledo, Ohio, defeated Jessie Cris Rosales of the Philippines by split-decision in his last bout on July 19.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

