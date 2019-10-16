Zolani Tete-John Riel Casimero set for November 30 in Birmingham

Zolani Tete. Photo by World Boxing Super Series

Zolani Tete (28-3, 21KOs) makes the fourth defence of his WBO bantamweight title against John Riel Casimero after his promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids.

It will be Tete’s first fight since October 2018 when he defeated Russia’s Mikhail Aloyan in the World Boxing Super Series. Unfortunately injury then ruled him out of the tournament.

“I have fully recovered from the shoulder injury. I am back,” warned the South African, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 118 pounds.

Filipino Casimero (28-4,19KOs) stopped Charlie Edwards in a IBF flyweight title defence in 2016 and is on a four-fight win streak.

Also on the card:

Sam Bowen v Anthony Cacace (British Super Featherweight Championship)

Lerrone Richards v Lennox Clarke (British & Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship

Chris Jenkins v Liam Taylor (British Welterweight Championship)

Sam Maxwell v Connor Parker (WBO European Super Lightweight Championship)

Hamzah Sheeraz will contest the vacant WBO European Super Welterweight Championship against an opponent to be named this week.

Tickets will go on a venue pre-sale at 12pm on Thursday 17th October followed by general sale on Friday 18th October at 12pm via TicketFactory and Ticketmaster.

Ticket Prices:

£250 – Inner Ring Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.