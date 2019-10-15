Wednesday, October 16, 2019  |
Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 46: Ramifications of the Spence-Porter PPV

by Evan Rutkowski

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan takes a look at the ramifications of the PBC’s recent PPV event topped by the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter welterweight title unification bout.

