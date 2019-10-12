Patrick Day rushed to hospital after KO loss to Charles Conwell

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

CHICAGO — Junior welterweight boxer Patrick Day has been taken to a local hospital after being knocked out in the tenth and final round against Charles Conwell at the Wintrust Arena.

Day, 27, of Freeport, N.Y. remained unconscious after being dropped by a left hook at the 1:46 mark, hitting his head hard on the canvas. Afterwards, he suffered a seizure, according to DAZN commentator Claudia Trejos.

Illinois Athletic Commission officials acted promptly, placing Day on a stretcher and transporting him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a tweet by reporter Jake Donovan.

Commentator Chris Mannix said on the DAZN stream that Day remained unconscious and was placed on a breathing machine.

The loss was the second straight for Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts), a 2012 U.S. Olympic alternate and U.S. Nationals champion, while Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs), a 2016 Olympian from Cleveland, gets his biggest win yet. That euphoria has been dampened however by the condition his opponent is currently in.

“Please pray for Pat!! Come home safe!,” Conwell tweeted afterwards.

Requests for comment from Day’s promoter Lou DiBella, event promoter Matchroom Boxing and the Illinois Athletic Commission were not responded to by the time of this story’s publication.

The fight was on the undercard of the Aleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon card.

