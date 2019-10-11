Jermall Charlo-Dennis Hogan set for December 7 in Brooklyn

Photo by Esther Lin

Jermall Charlo will defend his WBC middleweight title against Dennis Hogan on Dec. 7, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced Friday.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be broadcast live on Showtime.

In June, Charlo, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at 160 pounds, defeated Brandon Adams by 12-round unanimous decision in Houston. It was his first defense of the WBC title since the sanctioning body elevated him to full titleholder earlier this year.

The victory over Adams marked a homecoming for Charlo (29-0, 21 knockouts), who had contested his previous three bouts at the Barclays Center.

Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs), who is originally from Ireland and now resides in the Sydney suburb of Newstead, has not fought since a controversial decision loss to WBO junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia in April.

The 34-year-old Hogan was unable to secure a rematch, prompting a move to 160 pounds. There were also rumors that Hogan would face junior middleweight contender Erickson Lubin but nothing materialized.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

No posts found.