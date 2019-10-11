Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Errol Spence, Golovkin-Derevyanchenko, Gvozdyk-Beterbiev)

Errol Spence Jr., holder of the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles. Photo by Ryan Hafey-PBC

GET WELL, CHAMP

Hi Dougie-

I hope all is well. I’ve read a lot of very negative and insensitive comments about Errol Spence’s auto accident but just wanted to wish Errol a speedy recovery and a return to health; if that goes well an eventual return to the ring. Get well soon champ.

Thanks. – Jamaal, New Orleans

I didn’t see any really insensitive Tweets aimed at Spence and his misfortune on my Twitter timeline (I’ve probably already muted most of the lowlife cretins that would stoop to that level of disrespect following previous arguments). Most of what I saw on my TL (and I posted some of the Tweets at the bottom of Tom Gray’s initial report on the auto accident) were sincere messages of concern, hope and encouragement from the boxing community.

Thankfully, it looks like Spence survived that horrific car crash without suffering any life-threatening injuries or even broken bones. He’s expected to make a full recovery, according to a press release issued by the PBC.

GGG VS. SD, THE NAIL VS. BETERVIEV

Hey Doug, since this is a slow weekend for boxing, I wanted to give my thoughts on GGG and SD’s fight, as well as look ahead to the great matchup between Gvozdyk and Beterbiev.

I was not able to watch the fight on TV live but found it online the next morning, although a friend spoiled the outcome for me via text beforehand. (He thought GGG edged it.) I have to admit, I had no idea how to score it; it seemed like most of the rounds were swing rounds that come down to personal preference.

It was a great fight, every bit as good as Spence Porter, though I thought this fight had nicer looking technique and was even more competitive. Even though I knew SD was very capable and dangerous going into this fight, I had a feeling GGG was going to impress in an emphatic way as I figured his jab would repeatedly find SD and gradually break him down. (Golovkin finding Canelo with the jab quite often and my thinking Canelo had a much more evasive head than SD.) Well, GGG did land his jab well but didn’t/couldn’t use it to dominate range and pace as much as I figured. SD is incredibly durable and full of heart, and he really impressed me with his counters to the body and angular footwork. Even though it was hard seeing Golovkin struggle against a guy he probably would’ve beat a lot more cleanly 5-6 years ago, he performed well; landing the overall cleaner harder head punches and dug deep in the championship rounds.

I also agree with you that Golovkin’s punch blocking was once again overlooked by the commentary crew. His method of forming a tight guard and curling his body while subtly rolling and shucking isn’t very sexy or flashy, but its effectiveness is lost on a lot of people.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing GGG take on Andrade next. Andrade might end up being the betting favorite but my money is still on GGG. I think Golovkin could use a less grueling fight where he plays the role of the hunter marching forward.

Now, as for Gvozdyk vs Beterbiev, this is likely going to be another high-level battle where we get to see both technique and power. We’ll also get treated to the always entertaining corner work of Mr. Teddy Atlas. I favor Beterbiev in this one; I think people are somewhat sleeping on him due to his lack of activity recently, but the guy is a great talent in my opinion. His hands just seem so heavy and his punches are short and nasty. He’s also deceptively quick and as Tim Bradley pointed out in his last fight, he utilizes a lot of effective feints and varies his shots behind a pulverizing jab. The Nail is very good too (he proved that against Adonis) but I think the Russian will be too much for him. I like Beterbiev by KO in an entertaining and competitive fight.

Mythical Matchups:

Tommy Hearns vs Archie Moore

Shane Mosley vs Alexis Arguello

Terry Norris vs Winky Wright

James Toney vs young George Foreman

Thanks. – Jack E.

I’ll go with Moore by mid-to-late rounds KO (at both middleweight and light heavyweight), Mosley by close decision at lightweight under late-90s rules (previous-day weigh-ins and 12-round championship distance) and Arguello by close decision under early-80s rules (same-day weigh-ins and 15-round championship distance), Norris by majority – maybe controversial – decision, and young Foreman by close but unanimous decision (in an entertaining fight that would be frustrating for him, and draining down the stretch but Toney wouldn’t be in condition to take advantage of Big George’s fatigue).

(GGG-SD) was a great fight, every bit as good as Spence-Porter, though I thought this fight had nicer looking technique and was even more competitive. I was more dialed into the Spence-Porter fight, but I was front and center, inside the arena for that one. What the two welterweights lacked in technique, they made up for with speed and intensity. Also, I kept thinking that one of the welterweights could get stopped by the late rounds, which added a level of drama. Despite the severity of Derevyanchenko’s cut and facial lacerations, and despite the DAZN crew calling the fight like GGG was rapidly running out of gas and getting killed to the body, I was pretty sure both middleweights would make it to the final bell. But I was thoroughly entertaining by the grueling middleweight contest. Both fights are solid Fight-of-the-Year candidates, and it was wonderful experiencing them during back-to-back weekends.

Even though I knew SD was very capable and dangerous going into this fight, I had a feeling GGG was going to impress in an emphatic way as I figured his jab would repeatedly find SD and gradually break him down. I picked GGG by “close but unanimous decision” and like you, I thought his jab (as well as his world-class chin) would be the difference in the fight.

I also added (in last week’s Friday mailbag) that “If Golovkin ‘gets old’ or has a bad night on Saturday while SD brings the fight of his career, we will likely see an upset.” I wasn’t sleeping on the Ukrainian. Having said that, going into the fight I wouldn’t have been surprised if GGG stopped him late on cuts (because of the very weathered look of his facial skin). However, by the third round of the fight he was displaying nimble feet, lateral movement and hand speed that I didn’t know he possessed. I was really surprised (pleasantly so) by his boxing ability (although I shouldn’t have been given his amateur background and the national team he was on).

(Golovkin finding Canelo with the jab quite often and my thinking Canelo had a much more evasive head than SD.) That’s true, but it turns out that Derevyanchenko has lighter feet than Canelo, as well as a higher punch output. This made it harder for GGG to get his jab going.

Even though it was hard seeing Golovkin struggle against a guy he probably would’ve beat a lot more cleanly 5-6 years ago, he performed well; landing the overall cleaner harder head punches and dug deep in the championship rounds. I was impressed with both middleweights. I really don’t get all of the doom-and-gloom talk about Golovkin’s condition and career from both his fans and detractors. He rallied to win a Fight-of-the-Year candidate. I remember when that was still a GOOD thing in boxing. I guess the era of the “fanager” is really upon us. Yuck!

I also agree with you that Golovkin’s punch blocking was once again overlooked by the commentary crew. I think it was also overlooked by the CompuBox guys. At least the official judges didn’t overlook it (as they did in both Canelo fights).

His method of forming a tight guard and curling his body while subtly rolling and shucking isn’t very sexy or flashy, but its effectiveness is lost on a lot of people. I appreciate this ability. It’s real boxing craft and it enables him protect his head and face while staying in range for his return fire.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing GGG take on Andrade next. Neither would Demetrius.

Andrade might end up being the betting favorite but my money is still on GGG. I think I slightly favor Andrade in this matchup. Golovkin would no doubt give Andrade the toughest fight of his pro career, but it’s a bad style matchup for the future hall of famer.

I think Golovkin could use a less grueling fight where he plays the role of the hunter marching forward. He’ll get that with his IBF mandatory (Kamil Szeremeta); Boo Boo might play keep-away too well.

Now, as for Gvozdyk vs Beterbiev, this is likely going to be another high-level battle where we get to see both technique and power. Count on it. Both light heavyweight titleholder were decorated amateurs (just like Spence, Golovkin, Derevyanchenko and Porter).

We’ll also get treated to the always entertaining corner work of Mr. Teddy Atlas. The fight will be entertaining enough.

I favor Beterbiev in this one; I think people are somewhat sleeping on him due to his lack of activity recently, but the guy is a great talent in my opinion. I favor Gvozdyk, but I think Beterbiev’s pressure, power punching and guts will push the Ukrainian to his limits.

His hands just seem so heavy and his punches are short and nasty. True. Teddy better have a very good game plan ready for Oleksandr, who will also need to be in the best condition of his pro career.

He’s also deceptively quick and as Tim Bradley pointed out in his last fight, he utilizes a lot of effective feints and varies his shots behind a pulverizing jab. Not surprising. Beterbiev was a world amateur champion at light heavyweight, and only the awesome Aleksandr Usyk prevented him from making it to the medal rounds of the 2011 World Amateur Championships and 2012 Olympic Games at heavyweight (201 pounds).

The Nail is very good too (he proved that against Adonis) but I think the Russian will be too much for him. I like Beterbiev by KO in an entertaining and competitive fight. I like Gvozdyk by decision, and I think he’ll score at least one knockdown en route to him points victory.

COMMENTS ON GGG-DEREVYANCHENKO

Hi Doug,

I hope your week is off to a good start. Just a few comments, in no particular order, about the fight.

1. It was a great fight. I agree with your tweet that the fight could have gone either way or could have been a draw. Sergiy showed some serious heart fighting through adversity. More and more eastern European/western Asian fighters are looking to me to resemble Mexican fighters in their heart and go-for-broke style (another example: Ivan Baranchyk on the undercard).

2. I thought DAZN’s addition of Steve Smoger to the mix was a positive. I look forward to hearing more from him in future fights regardless of where the fights are located.

3. If I understand the rules correctly, the NYSAC commission dodged a bullet. Based on the live comments I heard on DAZN, Dereveyanchenko’s cut was ruled as coming from a head butt when all the video indicated otherwise. Had the fight been stopped before say round 4 or 5 because of the alleged butt and gone to the cards, GGG may have gotten jobbed with a loss, when he should have won by TKO had the fight been stopped because the cut was (rightly) ruled as coming from a punch. The NYSAC should implement instant replay to avoid this kind of potential mistake that would certainly give the sport another unneeded black eye (pun intended).

4. In his 2 fights under Johnathon Banks, I’ve not seen any change in GGG’s strategy or tactics. Not that I’m surprised by that; you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Actually, I have seen one change. GGG seemed awfully tired relatively early in the fight on Saturday. I don’t recall seeing him gasping for air between rounds like that before. Do you think GGG was missing Abel Sanchez’ conditioning? Or is this simply a matter of age and a tough-ass opponent?

Have a good one Doug! – Andy, Chula Vista, CA

I think Golovkin’s breathing struggles were a combination of age, a tough-ass opponent and not being 100% healthy.

I recall Golovkin struggling with his breathing during the early and middle rounds of his rematch with Canelo. The gasping looked a little more pronounced during the Derevyanchenko fight but from what I’ve been told, he was under the weather. I don’t know if he was severely ill, but he was definitely congested during fight week, according to members of Team GGG.

Regarding Banks, I don’t understand the social media witch hunt for the new trainer. It’s not like Banks promised to “reinvent” GGG. It was only his second camp (his first full camp) with a 37-year-old veteran who was in very tough. The notion that GGG had to decapitate Derevyanchenko or his partnership with Banks be declared a failure is just silly to me.

It was a great fight. I agree with your tweet that the fight could have gone either way or could have been a draw. Sergiy showed some serious heart fighting through adversity. I criticized the IBF for stripping both GGG and Canelo for not immediately facing Derevyanchenko, but he’s proven to be a legitimate top contender. And GGG has proved to still be a punishing mother f__ker at age 37 (even when he’s under the weather).

More and more eastern European/western Asian fighters are looking to me to resemble Mexican fighters in their heart and go-for-broke style

(another example: Ivan Baranchyk on the undercard). You better believe it. And for every Barachyk, Golovkin and Derevyanchenko, there are ten more fighters from their home regions of the world ready to take their place on the world stage. Here in Southern California, there’s at least TWENTY Easter European/Central Asian prospects training at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard. There are five or six badasses from Uzbekistan (including Israil Madrimov, who fought on the GGG-Derevyanchenko undercard) currently training with Joel Diaz in Coachella, and three talented boxers from Kazakhstan learning under Buddy McGirt’s watchful eye in Northridge. They all had extensive amateur careers, they’re all rugged athletes, they’re all hungry, and they’re all learning (on a daily basis) from quality American trainers.

I thought DAZN’s addition of Steve Smoger to the mix was a positive. I look forward to hearing more from him in future fights regardless of where the fights are located. I thought Smoger’s veteran referee insight was a plus during the broadcast (which occasionally got on my nerves due to what occasionally amounted to Derevyanchenko cheerleading).

If I understand the rules correctly, the NYSAC commission dodged a bullet. Based on the live comments I heard on DAZN, Dereveyanchenko’s cut was ruled as coming from a head butt when all the video indicated otherwise. Yeah, they missed that call.

Had the fight been stopped before say round 4 or 5 because of the alleged butt and gone to the cards, GGG may have gotten jobbed with a loss, when he should have won by TKO had the fight been stopped because the cut was (rightly) ruled as coming from a punch. Hey, to the credit of Derevyanchenko and his corner, they did not want to win like that. The cutman, who did an incredible job, wasn’t about to give up and claim that he couldn’t control the damage or the flow of blood, and Derevyancenko, like a future champion, dug DEEP starting with the third round.

The NYSAC should implement instant replay to avoid this kind of potential mistake that would certainly give the sport another unneeded black eye (pun intended). EVERY state commission should have instant replay for boxing and ALL combat sports. It’s 2019 for crying out loud.

GOLOVKIN’S FLU?

Dougie,

Hoping you can shed some light regarding Golovkin’s physical condition during the final week leading up to fight night. DAZN commentators made a brief mention of him struggling with flu like symptoms earlier in the week. My wife commented that Golovkin seems to be a good guy and wouldn’t want to disappoint fans and cancel the fight. Assuming he was still recovering, he had a lot invested in being the headliner in trying to recapture a belt and in promoting an event in a marque arena that showcased some entertaining eastern Europeans. Regardless, if you lace them up then no excuses. Without question he looked flat on his feet, with minimal lateral or head movement, and seemed to labor for a second and third wind from the 3rd round on. He once again abandoned a focused body attack and combination punching. The boogeyman that would masterfully cut off the ring and move opponents into his punches was nowhere to be found. Maybe too many miles after all the amateur bouts to go along with a lot of fights and camps in quick succession until the last year or so. Many would look at the knockout streak and forget what a complete skilled boxer Golovkin has been in using all the tools coupled with power.

All being said, Derevyanchenko (Yes I cheated with a copy and paste) was very focused and maintained his energy level in pressing Golovkin back for much of the fight. I would have to watch the fight again but without scoring round by round felt that Derevyanchenko won with many razor rounds. Would have accepted a draw but not the two 115-112 cards.

Was it just me or did the constant camera angle switches leave you nauseaus too… Great that DAZN have all the angles covered but I do not need to see them all every round. – Daniel

I didn’t notice too many camera angles during the broadcast. I was captivated by the back-and-forth action the two world-class middleweights provided in every round.

Regarding the official decision, before pooh-poohing those two 115-112 tallies for GGG, I suggest that you actually try scoring it round by round (and focusing on what happens during each round, perhaps with the sound off so as not to be distracted by the commentary, as the official judges go about their jobs, and not concern yourself with rumors about Golovkin’s health or what he looked like during his prime four or five years ago).

Hoping you can shed some light regarding Golovkin’s physical condition during the final week leading up to fight night. DAZN commentators made a brief mention of him struggling with flu like symptoms earlier in the week. I was told by two members of Team GGG that he was under the weather during fight week, but not full-on sick with the flu as he was prior to his fight with Gabriel Rosado back in January 2013. I was told that he was just under the weather and struggling with being congested (which, of course, can turn into a big deal during a physically taxing championship prize fight against a top contender).

My wife commented that Golovkin seems to be a good guy and wouldn’t want to disappoint fans and cancel the fight. She was spot on, as the Brits like to say.

Assuming he was still recovering, he had a lot invested in being the headliner in trying to recapture a belt and in promoting an event in a marque arena that showcased some entertaining eastern Europeans. Um, yeah, that’s true, but let’s not forget the $15 million payday that was on the line. I’d get out of bed with full-blown malaria and fight my sickly ass off for that kind of money. And so would you!

Regardless, if you lace them up then no excuses. Yes Sir, and Golovkin is not one to make excuses. He’s all about class and dignity.

Without question he looked flat on his feet, with minimal lateral or head movement, and seemed to labor for a second and third wind from the 3rd round on. Hasn’t he always been kind of flat footed (he’s a pressure fighter, not a stick-and-move specialist)? And when did he ever dazzle us with his lateral and head movement? Sure, he labored against Derevyanchenko from the third round on. He was sharing the ring with a hardnosed technician hell bent on winning a world title. But despite SD’s spirited challenge, he still heaped a lot of punishment on the Ukrainian underdog. It boggles my mind that GGG fans are not recognizing this.

He once again abandoned a focused body attack and combination punching. I think it’s clear that the Body Snatcher version of Golovkin is gone for good. That was him during his prime years (2012-2015). Veteran fighters change their styles. Barrera evolved from a relentless pressure fighter to a master boxer/counterpuncher. Bernard Hopkins evolved from a stalking boxer-puncher to a cagey technician/neutralizer. It happens. I don’t understand why boxing fans can’t accept this reality with GGG. Regarding his combinations, you’re just not going to see punches in bunches from GGG when he shares the ring with an opponent who can move on him. Yes, it’s a limitation. He’s not perfect, which is part of the reason he’s in entertaining and compelling fights.

The boogeyman that would masterfully cut off the ring and move opponents into his punches was nowhere to be found. Credit Derevyanchenko. He displayed much better footwork than I’d seen from him in previous bouts.

Maybe too many miles after all the amateur bouts to go along with a lot of fights and camps in quick succession until the last year or so. Maybe. Or maybe he just fought a major f__king badass who rose to the occasion on a night that he wasn’t 100%.

Many would look at the knockout streak and forget what a complete skilled boxer Golovkin has been in using all the tools coupled with power. Not me. I’m not suffering from amnesia. I knew about (and covered) GGG before his U.S. debut in September 2012, and I had the pleasure of covering his rise to prominence, including nine bouts from ringside. It’s been a hell of a ride and I don’t think it’s over yet.

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter and IG at @dougiefischer, and watch him on Periscope every Sunday from SMC track.

No posts found.