Friday, October 11, 2019  |
Subscribe
Thursday Night Fights
Ring Report
Fight Night Schedule!
1 WEEK FREE DIGITAL TRIAL

News

Errol Spence Jr. is in stable condition and recovering

10
Oct
by Joseph Santoliquito

It appears Errol Spence Jr.’s prognosis is positive on the WBC/IBF welterweight beltholder Thursday afternoon at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, according to a release issued by PBC.

The release stated in part: “Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is currently resting with his family by his side. They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.”

No timetable has been placed on his recovery.

Spence was involved in a serious car accident, according to various reports, at around 2:53 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he was reportedly driving at speed in his white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times. Spence, however, was not wearing a seatbelt and was jettisoned from the car, possibly saving his life. His injuries came from landing after being tossed from the car.

Spence was rushed to Methodist Hospital in Dallas, where he was joined by his parents. He underwent intensive care, and it appears the injuries he suffered may not threaten his boxing career.

 

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.