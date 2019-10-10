Errol Spence Jr. is in stable condition and recovering

It appears Errol Spence Jr.’s prognosis is positive on the WBC/IBF welterweight beltholder Thursday afternoon at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, according to a release issued by PBC.

The release stated in part: “Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is currently resting with his family by his side. They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.”

No timetable has been placed on his recovery.

Spence was involved in a serious car accident, according to various reports, at around 2:53 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he was reportedly driving at speed in his white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times. Spence, however, was not wearing a seatbelt and was jettisoned from the car, possibly saving his life. His injuries came from landing after being tossed from the car.

#Breaking More exclusive security camera video showing the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled over multiple times on a Dallas street. He was ejected from the vehicle and injured but expected to recover pic.twitter.com/0LXpel7qNN — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Spence was rushed to Methodist Hospital in Dallas, where he was joined by his parents. He underwent intensive care, and it appears the injuries he suffered may not threaten his boxing career.

