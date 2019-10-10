Thursday, October 10, 2019  |
Subscribe
Thursday Night Fights
Ring Report
Fight Night Schedule!
1 WEEK FREE DIGITAL TRIAL

News

Errol Spence Jr. Update: The injuries are non-life threatening

Errol Spence Jr., holder of the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles. Photo by Ryan Hafey-PBC
10
Oct
by Joseph Santoliquito

The injuries suffered by WBC/IBF welterweight beltholder Errol Spence Jr. may not be as serious as originally reported, numerous sources confirmed.

According to various reports, at around 2:53 a.m. on Thursday morning, Spence Jr. was involved in a car accident when he was reportedly driving at speed in his white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times. Spence, however, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, possibly saving his life. The injuries he sustained came from landing after being tossed from the car.

According to PBC spokesman Tim Smith, “The injuries were not that serious, and non-life threatening.”

Spence was rushed to Methodist Hospital in Dallas, where he was joined by his parents. He underwent intensive care, and it appears the injuries he suffered may not threaten his boxing career.

This is video of the crash.

 

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.