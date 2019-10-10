Errol Spence Jr. Update: The injuries are non-life threatening

Errol Spence Jr., holder of the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles. Photo by Ryan Hafey-PBC

The injuries suffered by WBC/IBF welterweight beltholder Errol Spence Jr. may not be as serious as originally reported, numerous sources confirmed.

According to various reports, at around 2:53 a.m. on Thursday morning, Spence Jr. was involved in a car accident when he was reportedly driving at speed in his white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times. Spence, however, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, possibly saving his life. The injuries he sustained came from landing after being tossed from the car.

According to PBC spokesman Tim Smith, “The injuries were not that serious, and non-life threatening.”

Spence was rushed to Methodist Hospital in Dallas, where he was joined by his parents. He underwent intensive care, and it appears the injuries he suffered may not threaten his boxing career.

This is video of the crash.

#Breaking More exclusive security camera video showing the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled over multiple times on a Dallas street. He was ejected from the vehicle and injured but expected to recover pic.twitter.com/0LXpel7qNN — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.