Errol Spence Jr. involved in a serious car accident in Dallas

Unified welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound entrant Errol Spence Jr. has been involved in a serious car accident in Dallas in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to various reports.

Spence, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 147 pounds, was reportedly driving at speed in a white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times.

Police informed news station CBS 11 in Dallas that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was actually thrown from the vehicle. Despite the horrific nature of these details, the driver is expected to survive, although there was no information forthcoming in relation to injuries.

In response to a concerned Tweet from celebrity boxing aficionado Rosie Perez, promoter Lou DiBella, who has worked with Spence and the Premier Boxing Champions organization over the years, replied that “he’s in better shape than would think and should make a full recovery.”

From what I’m hearing from those who would know, he’s in better shape than you would think and should make a full recovery. And I don’t know any details or more than that, but thank God. #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) October 10, 2019

Spence is currently being looked after in ICU at Methodist Hospital in Dallas.

Although investigators initially refused to confirm Spence’s identity, members of the boxing community have confirmed to CBS 11 that the welterweight star was driving.

The unbeaten Spence is one of the finest fighters in the world today and is coming off a 12-round majority decision over Shawn Porter last month.

Thoughts and prayers for Spence from the boxing world immediately followed the breaking news of the car accident:

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

The boxing community of the world unite in prayers for the recovery of WBC – IBF welterweight CHAMPION @ErrolSpenceJr who had a terrible car accident this morning in Dallas. — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) October 10, 2019

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @ErrolSpenceJr, and all of his loved ones. — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) October 10, 2019

Sad to hear about @ErrolSpenceJr car accident, prayers 🙏🏻 that he makes a full recovery — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) October 10, 2019

Our thoughts are with @ErrolSpenceJr at this difficult time – speedy recovery champ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gHNWDwEd35 — iFL TV™ (@IFLTV) October 10, 2019

Get well soon champ! Thought are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wATg6SIVk — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) October 10, 2019

