Thursday, October 10, 2019
News

Errol Spence Jr. involved in a serious car accident in Dallas

Photo credit: Tom Casino/Showtime
10
Oct
by Tom Gray

Unified welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound entrant Errol Spence Jr. has been involved in a serious car accident in Dallas in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to various reports.

Spence, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 147 pounds, was reportedly driving at speed in a white Ferrari when he crossed over the median and flipped several times.

Police informed news station CBS 11 in Dallas that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was actually thrown from the vehicle. Despite the horrific nature of these details, the driver is expected to survive, although there was no information forthcoming in relation to injuries.

In response to a concerned Tweet from celebrity boxing aficionado Rosie Perez, promoter Lou DiBella, who has worked with Spence and the Premier Boxing Champions organization over the years, replied that “he’s in better shape than would think and should make a full recovery.”

Spence is currently being looked after in ICU at Methodist Hospital in Dallas.

Although investigators initially refused to confirm Spence’s identity, members of the boxing community have confirmed to CBS 11 that the welterweight star was driving.

The unbeaten Spence is one of the finest fighters in the world today and is coming off a 12-round majority decision over Shawn Porter last month.

Thoughts and prayers for Spence from the boxing world immediately followed the breaking news of the car accident:

More to follow…

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

