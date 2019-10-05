Brian Ceballo remains undefeated, outclasses Ramal Amanov for third round TKO

Brian Ceballo racks up another win in NYC. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

NEW YORK — Local welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo had his second straight outing at Madison Square Garden underneath GGG. Once again, he snagged the win, this time at the expense of the previously unbeaten Ramal Amanov.

Ceballo, a well spoken Brooklyner, rose to 11-0 (6 knockouts) while the Azerbaijani Amanov, who fights out of Miami, drops to 16-1 (5 KOs). He’d beaten a pro debuter in his last outing.

MSG seems to fit Ceballo; he downed Bakhtiyar Eyubov in a supporting bout on the Golovkin-Rolls card back in June. On this occasion, he started out strong in round number one. He threw combos, weaved, countered strong with the right. Amanov showed decent D, moved his head, but he wasn’t as busy as the New Yorker.

In round two, Ceballo hooked off the jab, a skill he may have learned from old school trainer Colin Morgan. He looked to land heavier thunder, and Amanov was on his scooter now. Ceballo upped his aggression, and his body work had the crowd appreciative, if not Amanov. To round three, we started it late after the docs gave Amanov a neuro check. He passed…Ceballo hammered him, a right uppercut stung like a hive’s worth, and the ref halted it, to let the doc look. The doc said no mas.

At 1:20 of the third, a TKO was called, citing an injury to the right cheek of Amanov.

Ceballo, 25, is a five-time NY Golden Gloves champ and won the U.S. National Championships at 152 pounds in 2017.

