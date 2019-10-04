Watch: GGG-Derevyanchenko fight-week coverage (quick hits with Eddie Hearn, Tom Loeffler, trainers)

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

The Gennadiy Golovkin-Sergiy Derevyancheko IBF middleweight title bout takes place Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and streamed live on DAZN in the U.S.

RingTV’s Kendrick Johnson is on the scene and has provided footage and interviews with promoters Eddie Hearn and Tom Loeffler, as well as the trainers of both middleweights.

Watch the final press conference face-off:



Watch Eddie Hearn’s response to GGG’s critics:



Watch Hearn talk about the return of the “Big Drama Show” and returning to MSG, the site of Anthony Joshua’s huge loss to Andy Ruiz:



Watch Tom Loeffler address GGG’s pursuit to regain a world title and get a third bout vs. Canelo:



Watch Andre Rozier declare that fans/media are “sleeping” on Derevyanchenko, who he has “upset”-ready:



Watch Johnathon Banks discuss GGG’s longevity and ability to make adjustments and win:



