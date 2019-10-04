Danielito Zorrilla: ‘I will be ready to face the best Jesus Perez’

Photo by Alex Menendez

Highly regarded Puerto Rican Danielito Zorrilla will face Jesus Perez Campos in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight fight at the Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Zorrilla (12-0, 10 knockouts), who is the subject of a New Faces article in the November issue of The Ring magazine, is expecting a tough fight from his rugged Mexican opponent.

“He is a great fighter,” Zorrilla told The Ring through Bryan Perez, executive director of Miguel Cotto Promotions. “He has a Mexican style that will bring a lot of heat to the fight.

“I think all fighters are brave enough to fight, and Perez is another fighter looking for his dream. I will be ready to face the best Perez.”

The bout marks a quick turnaround for the 25-year-old boxer-puncher, who posted an impressive third-round stoppage over the previously unbeaten Juan Carlos Cordones on Aug. 17.

Perez insists that a sharp return made sense because of that result.

“Zorrilla is a very skilled fighter, who has great experience,” said Perez. “His last fight had a quick outcome in his favor.”

Zorrilla was happy with the manner of victory against Cordones.

“It was a great fight for me,” he said. “I landed great shots that ended the fight quickly. He was undefeated and that motivates me.

“I kept training and was in shape. Thanks to God that my fights have been early stoppage wins, that’s why I have kept fighting.”

His promoter, former four-weight world titleholder Miguel Cotto, feels that Zorrilla has the requisite skillset to become a top fighter.

“Zorrilla has a big amateur background,” said Cotto. “He is the type of fighter that you would like to develop and rise to the big challenges, He has the ‘it factor’ and can make adjustments inside the ring and get the win.”

Campos (23-3, 18 KOs) turned professional in 2016. The 22-year-old Tijuana resident won his first 21 outings before tasting defeat against Ruslan Madiyev on the undercard of Gennadiy Golovkin-Vanes Martirosyan in May 2018. He has since lost to Carlos Diaz Ramirez and Hanzel Martinez but has never been stopped.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.