Callum Smith-John Ryder set for November 23 in Liverpool

Callum Smith bombs Hassan Ndam with a fight-ending right cross. Photo by Matthew Heasley

Hard-hitting British star Callum Smith will defend his Ring Magazine and WBA super middleweight titles against countryman John Ryder at the M&S Bank arena in Liverpool, England on Nov. 23.

The news was confirmed via the 168-pound champion’s official Instagram account.

Smith, who knocked out countryman George Groves to win the World Boxing Super Series tournament last year, is coming off a routine third-round stoppage victory over Hassan N’Dam in June.

The Liverpool native has hoped to lure middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez to the U.K. but negotiations for that bout failed to get out of first gear.

Ryder (28-4, 16 knockouts) is an experienced southpaw and the WBA’s mandatory challenger. The 31-year-old Londoner has mixed in good company but, in something of an ominous coincidence, all four of his setbacks have come against fellow British fighters: Billy Joe Saunders, Nick Blackwell, Jack Arnfield and Rocky Fielding.

The 29-year-old Smith (26-0, 19 KOs) will be looking to win this homecoming scrap and secure a bigger fight in 2020. Whether that happens at super middleweight or light heavyweight remains to be seen because his days of making 168 pounds are numbered.

The press conference for Smith-Ryder will take place on Monday.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

No posts found.