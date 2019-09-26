Friday, September 27, 2019  |
Subscribe
Thursday Night Fights
Ring Report
Fight Night Schedule!
1 WEEK FREE DIGITAL TRIAL

News

Watch: Shawn Porter says he’s a cleaner fighter than Errol Spence Jr. thinks

26
Sep
by Cynthia Conte

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte spoke to WBC welterweight titleholder “Showtime” Shawn Porter following his heated final press conference with unbeaten IBF welterweight beltholder Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. Porter responds to Spence calling him a dirty fighter and talks about how he wants to be remembered as a boxer. This showdown takes place, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and also live on FOX Sport PBC PPV.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.