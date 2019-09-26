Watch: Shawn Porter says he’s a cleaner fighter than Errol Spence Jr. thinks

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte spoke to WBC welterweight titleholder “Showtime” Shawn Porter following his heated final press conference with unbeaten IBF welterweight beltholder Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. Porter responds to Spence calling him a dirty fighter and talks about how he wants to be remembered as a boxer. This showdown takes place, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and also live on FOX Sport PBC PPV.

