Golden Boy resigns featherweight Joet Gonzalez

Featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez re-signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The signing comes about a month before Gonzalez will fight Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title on Oct. 26 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada.

The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT).

Gonzalez, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora, has ascended into contender status over the last several months. He has also shown more aggression and power, knocking out eight of his last nine opponents.

In his last bout on July 13, Gonzalez (23-0, 14 knockouts) battered fringe contender Manuel “Tino” Avila before stopping him in round six. The 25-year-old also has victories over Rafael Rivera and Rodrigo Guerrero.

“The relationship between a boxer, a manager and a promoter is a partnership,” said Gonzalez said. “I built and developed my career with Golden Boy, and now that I am fighting for a world title, I want to show everyone that we are in this together as I take the next step in my career. I want to thank my manager, Frank Espinoza, along with everyone at Golden Boy. This Oct. 26, I will bring a world title back home.”

Oscar De La Hoya, the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, is also optimistic Gonzalez will be victorious.

“Joet Gonzalez is one of the most talented and toughest fighters to come out of Southern California in recent years,” said De La Hoya. “When we first signed him, he was an undefeated prospect who showed lots of promise, especially because of his amateur background. During the past years he has become the best featherweight contender in the world, and I’m proud to continue promoting him as enters the next level of his career. Joet Gonzalez will become champion on October 26, and I’m confident he will conquer the division.”

Gonzalez, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring, made his pro debut at the age of 18 in July of 2012.

Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) is originally from Newark, New Jersey and now resides in Alexandria, Virginia. He is ranked No. 7 by The Ring.

