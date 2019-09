Sergey Kovalev spoke with The Ring’s Cynthia Conte to talk about his next fight, a showdown with middleweight champ Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas on DAZN. Kovalev admitted he never thought he’d be in the ring with Alvarez, considering that he fought several divisions below, but says he respects the Mexican fighter for taking the risk.

No posts found.