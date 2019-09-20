Roman Gonzalez: ‘I am interested in fighting the champs and anyone that stands in my way’

Former pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez has been inactive since he stopped Moises Fuentes a year ago on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin II.

However, the popular Nicaraguan star is set to return before the end of the year and details are imminent.

“Soon we will be finishing negotiations and announcing his next fight, which should land in late October or beginning of November,” Carlos Blandon, advisor to Gonzalez, told The Ring. “His promoter and father figure, Mr. Akihiko Honda, and Teiken have supported him through this phase and he is anxious to make him and all of his fans proud once again.”

Gonzalez (47-2, 39 knockouts) had been set to face Pedro Guevara on December 8, 2018, but he injured his right meniscus [cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between your shinbone and thighbone] in training camp.

“He was operated on in Costa Rica on November 30 by Dr. Roberto Blandon at the Hospital Clinic Biblica,” explained Blandon. “They performed a shaving of his meniscus. The surgery was a success.”

Gonzalez was cleared to begin light running on February 2. In April, his P1 American visa ran out and he had to wait until August before it could be renewed. The former four-weight world titleholder began training camp at Coachella Valley, California on September 8.

Currently rated No. 6 by The Ring at 115 pounds, Gonzalez is working with head trainer Marcos Caballero, strength coach Rafael Roja and his father, Luis Gonzalez.

“Chocolatito” is pleased with how things have gone so far and has kept a busy schedule since returning to camp.

“Camp has gone really well,” Gonzalez said. “I feel very happy and grateful to God to be able to run and train like I used to before. I spar Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and I run six miles in the morning. I train in the gym at Lee Espinoza Boxing Club at 3 p.m. and then go to yoga at 8 p.m.”

Team Gonzalez like what they’ve seen so far.

“He is very motivated and feels that he will soon get to the top once again,” said Blandon. “The fact that some people have counted him out gives him even more motivation. He likes the fact that everybody is willing to fight him now and that will get him closer to some title shots.”

Gonzalez, who took on the best opposition and was never scared to challenge himself, has put all the junior bantamweight titleholders on notice.

“I am interested in fighting the champs like [Kal] Yafai, [Juan] Estrada, [Kazuto] Ioka and anyone that stands in my way,” Gonzalez said. “I believe God does everything for a reason. I believe the injury has made me stronger and more prepared for the following years in boxing. I still have more to conquer and with the team I have, it is a winning formula.”

