Joseph Parker thinks Derek Chisora ‘has a point’ on main event saga, rates Tyson Fury as division’s best

LAS VEGAS – New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker agreed with opponent Derek Chisora that they could have topped the Oct. 26 bill at the O2 arena in London but it won’t stop him focusing on the job at hand.

An outspoken Chisora sounded off at promoter Eddie Hearn this week, saying the heavyweights should top the bill over junior welterweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis, in the World Boxing Super Series final.

“I see where he’s coming from and he has a point,” said Parker. “Both of us have a lot of support and a lot of fans, but Eddie is the promoter and he makes the call whether we are main event or not. I guess they have a right to be main event, they’re a unification bout, great fighters… I think if we were on a different show we would be main event. I know [Chisora] wants to be main event now but I don’t care where I am. If I’m main event good, if I’m not I don’t care. As long as I win.”

Chisora has lit up London with wins over Artur Szpilka and Carlos Takam, and Parker reckons the styles will blend well.

“I think we can definitely bring a lot of entertainment but also he’s got a good fanbase. I’m fortunate that I’ve fought in the U.K. a few times and I’ve got a good fanbase as well, so I think a lot more of the casual fans know us more than the main event guys, so he has a point,” he added. “Then again, we’re not the shot callers. We sign the deal, the promoters do what they do and we have to train and just fight.”

Chisora is a veteran but is enjoying an Indian summer when some said his best days were behind him. Parker is expecting “Del Boy” to be a handful.

“He’s done good [in the past] and now on this side of his career he’s doing a lot better,” Parker added. “Maybe he’s taking it more seriously, he’s got two good wins and he was doing well against Dillian Whyte until he got clipped. I think he’s making the most of the opportunity he’s getting and I think he knows that he doesn’t have too long. He’s looking good, but I’ve got youth, I’ve got speed and I think I can take him out.”

Parker won’t look beyond Oct. 26 but he’s open to fighting anyone next.

He’s fought both Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua, who rematch on Dec. 7, losing to Joshua and beating Ruiz. He anticipates a close fight in Saudi Arabia.

“Joshua is the narrow favorite even though Ruiz won, so I think Ruiz has a lot more confidence now,” Parker said. “He’s taken his hard shots, I think he will press forward a lot more now. I think if Joshua just boxes and uses his reach like he did against me… it’s hard. It’s hard to push off a fighter like Ruiz, but if he boxes him from the outside it can be a different result.

“I think it was a controlled 12 rounds [when Joshua outscored Parker]. Our fight was a lot more technical, and he used his jab and reach well in that fight, so I’m not sure how good his engine is. Ruiz has the engine to go 12 rounds. I went 12 rounds with him as well and we were fighting at a good pace. It was a very close fight and I’m very happy I got the win, so I’m the man who beat the man. For me, it’s a 50-50.”

Regardless, it’s Tyson Fury, who meets Otto Wallin this weekend, that Parker rates most highly.

“For me, Fury is the best in the division. That’s my own opinion – [Fury] after me – and I’m really excited that he’s back in the division. He took time off but he brings a lot of character, he’s an entertaining fighter. I’ve seen him in camp, he’s been sparring hard rounds and he takes every fight seriously, so I think he’s the best at the moment… [I have a] lot of respect [for Fury] and he’s just a good dude.”

