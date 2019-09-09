Jaime Munguia: ‘Patrick Allotey is a good fighter, that’s why he’s challenging me for the title’

Jaime Munguia. Photo by Matt Heasley/ Hogan Photos/ GBP

Hard-hitting Jaime Munguia will defend his WBO junior middleweight title against Patrick Allotey at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday.

The 12-round bout plus undercard action will be broadcast on DAZN from 9:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Munguia, who is ranked No. 4 by The Ring at 154 pounds, expects a tough challenge from Allotey but it’s one that he’s looking forward to.

“He’s a good fighter, that’s why he’s challenging me for the title,” Munguia (33-0, 26 knockouts) told The Ring through Noe Alvarez from the Alto Boxing Club in Tijuana.

“He seems physically strong and has good boxing skills and combinations. I see him trying to exchange, so I will be ready for an opportunity.”

The 22-year-old Munguia, who hails from the border town of Tijuana, is excited at the prospect of fighting on Mexican Independence Day.

“It means a lot to me and I feel honored to have this opportunity,” Munguia said. “That motivation has made me train hard and smart so that I can give my fans a great performance.”

Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) turned professional in 2006. He won his first 30 pro fights before being derailed by Charles Manyuchi (TKO 8) and Patrick Teixeira (TKO 2). The 28-year-old bounced back with four wins before suffering another setback to Kanat Islam (UD 12). Since then, Allotey has won six fights in his native Ghana to earn a lofty ranking with the WBO.

Former two-weight titleholder Jessie Vargas had been linked to a fight against Munguia, but the deal fell through and Allotey got the nod.

Although fans were irked not to see the young star face an older respected rival, Munguia doesn’t appear to have Vargas in his sights.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’m not interested in that fight at all.

“I thought I was going to fight him, then it was Allotey. I am focused on him now. I don’t control who I fight, that is up to my team.”

Last time out, Munguia was disappointing in a 12-round majority decision win over Dennis Hogan. In the aftermath, his brain trust replaced trainer Robert Alcazar with legendary four-weight world titleholder Erik Morales. Munguia hopes this team switch will allow him to return to his best.

“I learned and gained a lot of experience facing Hogan,” Munguia admitted. “For this fight I have been preparing with Erik Morales, along with Fernando Fernandez, and I’m continuing to learn and grow as fighter. More angles, more defense, along with qualities I’ve always had. I want to put on a great performance.”

