Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 43: A look at Showtime’s future

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

Last week, Evan reviewed the year ESPN and Top Rank have had, so far. This week he analyzes the future of Showtime’s boxing programming.

No posts found.