Garvonta Davis vacates the WBA 130-pound title for greater possibilities at 135

Showtime Gervonta Davis-Amanda Westcott-Showtime

Gervonta Davis has decided to vacate the WBA junior lightweight title, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The decision by Davis (22-0, 21 knockouts) to vacate the WBA title comes as a surprise, since there were some lucrative options for Davis at 130 pounds.

He has struggled, however, to make weight recently, and in August 2017 was forced to yield the IBF super featherweight belt on the scales when he failed to make weight in a title defense against Francisco Fonseca.

The WBA also announced Davis, 24, is now the lightweight mandatory challenger to face lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko, who successfully defended the WBA, WBO and The Ring titles, in addition to winning the vacant WBC title, by beating Luke Campbell this past Saturday night in London.

At 130, one potential fight that did not come to fruition for Davis was a unification clash against IBF super featherweight titleholder Tevin Farmer, who he has engaged in a back-and-forth banter with “Tank” over the last several months.

Another option was a fight against Lomachenko. During an interview last week leading up to the Campbell fight, Lomachenko stated he would not have a problem moving down to 130 to face the unbeaten fighter. With Davis now making the move up to 135 pounds, Lomachenko would not need to make the move.

A potential clash between Lomachenko and Davis would likely be a huge pay-per-view telecast.

Davis, currently The Ring’s No. 2-ranked fighter at 130, also has a slew of options at 135 pounds. Lucrative bouts against other young and unbeaten lightweights, including Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez could take place starting next year.

If indeed he will no longer fight as a junior lightweight, Davis’ last title defense was a second- round knockout victory over former WBA mandatory challenger Ricardo Nunez on July 27 in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. It was his second defense after winning the vacant WBA title when he stopped Jesus Cuellar in April 2018.

No word yet on when Davis will return to the ring or whether his handlers will press the WBA to order Lomachenko to defend the WBA title. Davis is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.