Vasiliy Lomachenko outpoints game Luke Campbell, adds WBC lightweight title to collection

Vasiliy Lomachenko is one step closer to his goal of being undisputed lightweight champ, but he didn’t have an easy time earning the vacant WBC title to his collection of 135-pound belts, which includes The Ring title. Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) won a wide unanimous decision over Luke Campbell in an intense, high-level chess match that was more competitive than the official scores of 118-109 and 119-108 (twice) indicated.

The height, reach, boxing IQ and grit of Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs), who was dropped in Round 11, gave Lomachenko fits. It was one the toughest bout of the Ukrainian’s pro career, along with his loss to Orlando Salido and Ring championship-winning effort against Jorge Linares.

The only major 135-pound title Lomachenko does not hold is the IBF strap held by Richard Commey, who will face Teofimo Lopez later this year. The winner of that bout is expected to face Lomachenko.

A full report with post-fight comments will be posted shortly by Associate Editor Tom Gray, who was ringside at O2 Arena in London, where the bout took place.

