Joshua Buatsi stops Ryan Ford in seven rounds on Lomachenko-Campbell undercard

Joshua Buatsi celebrates winning the WBA International Light-Heavyweight Championship against Tony Averlant at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi systematically broke down tough gatekeeper Ryan Ford to an impressive seventh-round stoppage on the undercard of the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell lightweight championship on Saturday at O2 Arena in London.

Buatsi (12-0, 10 knockouts), a 26-year-old 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from London by way of Ghana, boxed and moved patiently for much of the fight before breaking through Ford’s tight guard in Round 7 and overwhelming the 37-year-old Canadian with a barrage of power punches punctuated with a body shot.

It was the first time that Ford (16-5, 11 KOs) has been stopped in his pro career. His previous four losses were 12-round bouts to quality opposition.

A full account of the fight with post-fight comments will be filed shortly by Associate Editor Tom Gray, who is ringside.

