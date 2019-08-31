Joshua Buatsi stops Ryan Ford in seven rounds on Lomachenko-Campbell undercard
Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi systematically broke down tough gatekeeper Ryan Ford to an impressive seventh-round stoppage on the undercard of the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell lightweight championship on Saturday at O2 Arena in London.
Buatsi (12-0, 10 knockouts), a 26-year-old 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from London by way of Ghana, boxed and moved patiently for much of the fight before breaking through Ford’s tight guard in Round 7 and overwhelming the 37-year-old Canadian with a barrage of power punches punctuated with a body shot.
It was the first time that Ford (16-5, 11 KOs) has been stopped in his pro career. His previous four losses were 12-round bouts to quality opposition.
A full account of the fight with post-fight comments will be filed shortly by Associate Editor Tom Gray, who is ringside.