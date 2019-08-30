Shohjahon Ergashev wants title opportunity after another dominant win

Photo by Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

You saw him do his thing on ShoBox one week ago in Oklahoma.

He’s had some time to ponder his outing…so now we put Shohjahon Ergashev on the spot…what did he think of his effort in stopping out Abdiel Ramirez in round four?

“I beat world rated contenders, undefeated fighters…now I need my title shot. I want to fight the best,” the 17-0 (15 knockouts) 140 pounder from Uzbekistan said chest thumpingly.

“I am learning in every fight, most importantly in camp. My last training camp was very good. I want to get back in the ring and fight the best,” he continued.

OK, like who? Names, please…

“I want Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, all the best guys. In a year or two I want to be world champion already at welterweight!”

I put it to Steve Farhood, the Hall of Fame Showtime analyst, who was in Broken Arrow and saw the lefty’s skill set. His take on the Uzbek? “Going into his fight on ‘ShoBox’ vs. Ramirez, I thought of Ergashev as a one-trick pony, a free swinger who relied on aggression and home run left hands all too much,” Farhood shared.

“As a result, I thought he had limited potential. But against a short, made-to-order opponent in Ramirez, he showed something more: a good jab, control, and previously hidden boxing ability. Ergashev has good natural size and power. I feel that his future will depend on who he is matched against. (No more 6’4″ opponents like Mykal Fox!) He’s not far from being a legit top 10 contender at 140 pounds!”

His promoter is Dmitriy Salita; no surprise, the deal maker gave the 27 year old two vigorous thumbs up. “Ergashev is progressing at a great pace,” said promoter Salita. “He is one of the hardest working and most exciting fighters in boxing. He is showing improvement in his boxing abilities in addition to the awesome power. I would like to see him fight a former champion and then he is ready for a title shot.

“We would like to get one more significant fight before the end of the year. His stock definitely went up and I believe the sky is the limit for him!”

No posts found.