Weigh-in alert: Vasiliy Lomachenko 134.4 Luke Campbell 134.4

Photo by Mark Robinson

LONDON – There’s plenty of lightweight gold at stake and the fight is on.

Amid a carnival-like atmosphere at the Old Spitalfields Market in the East End of London, unified 135-pound champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and challenger Luke Campbell weighed in officially ahead of their eagerly anticipated showdown, which takes place at the O2 Arena tomorrow.

Lomachenko, The Ring, WBA and WBO lightweight titleholder, weighed in at 134.4 pounds and looked to be in terrific condition. Despite being comfortably inside the division limit, the Ukrainian star was a touch more muscular than usual and looked ready for war.

“I’m feeling great and I can’t wait to come to the ring,” said Lomachenko (13-1, 10 knockouts) in an interview with Sky Sports. “I feel like I’m at home in the Ukraine.”

Campbell, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 135 pounds, weighed in at the exact same weight as the champion. The talented British southpaw has once again managed to boil his 5-foot-9 frame down to the lightweight limit, but can he pull off the monumental upset?

“This is where I wanna be, this is the stage I love and you’ll see the best of me tomorrow night,” said a defiant Campbell (22-2, 16 KOs). “Tune in tomorrow for a great fight, you’re gonna see everything, it’s gonna be explosive. Don’t miss it!”

Undercard

WBC flyweight title

Charlie Edwards (111.5) vs. Julio Cesar Martinez (110)

Non-title heavyweight

Hughie Fury (224.4) vs. Alexander Povetkin (225.7)

The card will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sky Box Office in the U.K.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

