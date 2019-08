Someone’s 0 has to go when Luis Feliciano (12-0, 8 knockouts) meets fellow undefeated junior welterweight prospect Genaro Gamez (9-0, 6 KOs) on Thursday at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif. Feliciano, 26, spoke with The Ring’s Cynthia Conte about the fight, which headlines the next Golden Boy Promotions’ Thursday Night Fights installment.

