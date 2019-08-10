Press Release: Jaime Munguia-Patrick Allotey set for September 14 in Carson, Ryan Garcia in co-main event

WBO junior middleweight titlist Jaime Munguia. Photo courtesy of Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (Aug. 10, 2019): Golden Boy and DAZN will continue the tradition of delivering pugilistic action on Mexican Independence Day Weekend as Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) takes on Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“We’re excited to be able to continue this tradition that we know many fans anticipate, and this year we’re putting on a series of exhilarating fights that will make for an entertaining night,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Jaime Munguia is an undefeated world champion who has become one of Mexico’s biggest boxing stars. Meanwhile, Patrick Allotey has an impressive skillset with years of experience under his belt. The styles are guaranteed to make a war. We’ve also put together a full card of action in order to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.”

Munguia is a 22-year-old world champion of Tijuana, Mexico who catapulted to the highest levels of the 154-pound division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali in May to capture the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title. Since then, Munguia has defended his title against the likes of Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue and Dennis Hogan. Munguia will now represent his country on the most important date for Mexican boxing.

“I feel very happy for the opportunity of headlining a card on Sept. 14,” said Jaime Munguia. “That’s the best date for boxing in the entire year. It’s a great date for Mexico because that’s when we celebrate Mexican Independence Day. I’m proud and honored to be representing Mexico in the festivals for my country. I’ll give my best and I’ll try to deliver a great fight for all the people and for those who will see us.”

Allotey is a 28-year-old native of Accra, Ghana who debuted as a professional in 2006 when he was only 16 years old. Though suffering losses against Golden Boy’s Patrick Teixeira and standout contender Kanat Islam, Allotey is coming off six victories in a row.

“I respect Munguia. He is a great fighter,” said Patrick Allotey. “But I’m an African warrior, so you know I’ll be coming to cause a big surprise.”

“I’m very excited for Jaime Munguia’s next fight date as he’ll be headlining on Sept. 14, which is an important date for Mexico,” said Fernando Beltran, President of Zanfer Promotions. “I am very proud because our representative will fight on the most important date for Mexicans.

In the co-main event, rising sensation Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. will take on Avery “A Plus” Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 10-round lightweight fight.

“Sparrow is basically an undefeated fighter with a good amateur background,” Ryan Garcia. “People in boxing that know boxing will know this isn’t an easy fight. It will not be overlooked.”

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy and Russell Peltz for the opportunity,” said Avery Sparrow.”Ryan Garcia has yet to be tested, and it’s a big step up for him. It’s not much of a step up in opposition for me. It’s his biggest test, not mine. I’m good fighting at 130, but nobody wants to fight me there, so I’m moving up to 135. I look forward to putting on a great show.”

“It’s a difficult fight for Sparrow,” said Russell Peltz. “Once again he has to move up in weight from 130 to 135. None of the 130-pounders want to fight him. However, I am not a big believer that weight difference will determine the outcome. The outcome will be determined by who is the better fighter so long as the judges are fair, and I am sure they will be. Garcia has a prettier record, but Sparrow can more than handle himself.”

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico will defend his WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in a 12-round fight against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-2, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey. Cano will return from his upset victory over Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares, and he will look to fight for a world title at 140 pounds if successful against Perez.

Filipino rising star “Ruthless” Romero Duno (20-1, 15 KOs) will defend his NABO Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight.

Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) will return in a 10-round super bantamweight clash.

Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes of Los Angeles, Calif. will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Jorge Padron (3-4, 3 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico.

Additional undercard information will be announced shortly.

Munguia vs. Allotey is a 12-round fight for the WBO Junior Middleweight Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,”and Orange Crush. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Allotey go on sale Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets are priced at $200, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, https://www.axs.com/, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at Dignity Health Sports Park Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425.

