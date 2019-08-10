World Boxing Super Series statement on Regis Prograis-DiBella Entertainment litigation

WBSS emphasizes that all tournament fighters have fair contracts regarding their exclusive participation in the tournament. This is no different for Regis Prograis, and WBSS greatly values Regis’ participation in the tournament.

The litigation initiated by Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment Inc in the New Jersey District Court is completely unfounded and without any basis in fact or in law. WBSS strenuously denies that it has violated any contractual obligation towards Regis Prograis or DiBella Entertainment Inc. The WBSS has enforced its tournament contracts in the past and will do so again with all resources available if needed.

We look forward to the upcoming final of the Super Lightweights for the Ali Trophy between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor, which promises to be a spectacular boxing night.

WBSS will defend the tournament against any attempts of third parties to interfere with the tournament with all means and in all jurisdictions available as necessary.

