Jean Pascal drops Marcus Browne three times en route to upset tech-decision victory

Jean Pascal. Photo by Nabeel Ahmad/Premier Boxing Champions

Brooklyn, NY — Former world champion Jean Pascal came to Brooklyn and outsmarted and out-slugged the much younger Marcus Browne to win a shortened eight-round technical decision on the Adam Kownacki-Chris Arreola undercard at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

After a massive clash of heads in the eighth round produced a large cut over Browne’s left eye, referee Gary Rosato stopped the bout sending it to the judges, who also had to score the partial eighth round, which ultimately was the deciding factor in handing Browne his first professional defeat.

After the bout was stopped at 1:49 of the eighth, judges Glenn Feldman, Julie Lederman and Steve Weisfeld all scored it 75-74 for Pascal.

The 36-year-old Pascal (33-6-1, 20 knockdowns) lowered his head and unleashed a cannon size right hand in the seventh round, dropping Browne for the second time in the round and third of the bout. Browne beat the count but could not regain any stability in his legs and Pascal managed to send Browne down again just as the round concluded. Browne stood and watched Rosato count as the round mercifully ended.

As the eighth began, it wasn’t yet clear if Browne (23-1, 16 KOs) had recovered, but Pascal, sensing a huge opportunity, lunged in again. Only this time, their heads collided full force opening a nasty gash on Browne. Rosato immediately broke the fighters up and pushed Browne over to see the ringside physician, who deemed the cut was too deep to let Browne continue.

Pascal scored the first knockdown one minute into the fourth round on a counter right hand sending Browne reeling to the canvas. Browne was able to recover, but fell right into Pascal’s trap, as the elder fighter lured a sleepy Browne, who made his 13th appearance at Barclays Center, into his fight.

Pascal was down on the scorecards before the knockdown, which changed the momentum of the bout.

“I could hear my daughter ringside and that was motivation for me,” Pascal said immediately following the bout. “She was yelling my name all night long.”

The 28-year-old Browne, who entered the fight No. 5 at light heavyweight by The Ring, boxed smartly the first three rounds, using his jab and body shots to control the action, before disaster struck in the fourth.

It seemed as if Browne started to regain control of the fight in fifth, buzzing Pascal slightly. But the Quebec native simply coaxed Browne into a place where the former United States Olympian didn’t want to be. All three judges gave Pascal the eighth, which proved to be the difference.

Pascal came into this bout having only won four of his last eight, including a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol last year. That forced Pascal to ponder retirement. The always-in-shape Pascal decided he had more fight left in him as he will not pursue another world title.

