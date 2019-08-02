Press Release: Billy Joe Saunders and Frank Warren agree terms to amicable split

Billy Joe Saunders. Photo courtesy of Vincent Ethier/EOTTM

Following a relationship that has spanned the whole professional career of Billy Joe Saunders, that has included World Titles in two weight divisions, Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren and Saunders have agreed terms for an amicable release from his promotional contract.

Frank Warren enjoyed a successful partnership with Billy Joe in which he guided him in an unblemished run of British, Commonwealth, European and World Championships at both Middle and Super Middleweight. The partnership saw many big fights at different career levels, which has included wins over John Ryder, Chris Eubank Jr, Andy Lee and David Lemieux.

Whilst holding the WBO World Middleweight Championship, Billy Joe signed contracts to unify the World Middleweight titles against Gennady Golovkin, which did not ultimately take place due to Golovkin not signing and returning the contract but pursuing the Canelo Alvarez fight.

An outstanding career best win against Lemieux in Canada where Saunders announced himself to North American Boxing fans, unfortunately was followed by problems outside of the ring, a period of injury and having to vacate his World Title, losing the momentum built after his win.

Following dialogue between Frank Warren, Billy Joe and his management company MTK over recent weeks, it was mutually agreed that after struggling to regain this collective momentum, and with certain fights not immediately available within the partnership, that it is in the interests of both parties to pursue their respective goals separately.

Frank Warren and all the team at Queensberry Promotions have enjoyed a great personal relationship with Billy Joe over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

We are sure that Billy Joe can continue to demonstrate his always unquestionable talent and we look forward to seeing him achieve the remaining goals he has left in his career.

Frank Warren said “I’ve really enjoyed working with Billy Joe through his whole professional career and guiding him to become British, Commonwealth, European and a two Weight World Champion.

I’m personally very fond of Billy Joe and I wish him every success in the remainder of his career.”

Billy Joe Saunders said, “First of all, I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career over the past decade.

Frank signed me after the 2008 Olympics and was with me every step of the way as I won the British, Commonwealth and European titles before becoming a world champion in two divisions.

It feels a little bittersweet and I’ll always be appreciative for everything Frank has done for me. We’ll stay close.”

Press release issued by Queensberry Promotions

