Yomar Alamo to face Salvador Briceno on Friday night

Yomar Alamo has a new opponent for his clash Friday night.

The unbeaten junior welterweight will now face Salvador Briceno, All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala confirmed to The Ring on Wednesday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Also on the “Boxeo Telemundo” telecast (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT), junior bantamweight contenders Jeyvier Cintron, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, and Koki Eto will square off in a rematch of their world title elimination bout over two months ago.

Alamo was originally scheduled to fight Miguel Angel Martinez of Mexico but Martinez faced Mauricio Pintor last Friday night in Mexico City when Pintor’s original opponent Edson Ramirez weighed seven pounds more than the contracted weight of 147 pounds. Martinez would lose by knockout in the second round.

The 24-year-old Alamo (16-0, 12 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, defeated former prospect Manuel Mendez by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on February 22, which also took place in Kissimmee. Alamo won a regional title belt in the Mendez victory and is currently ranked No. 10 by the WBO.

“Alamo is a prospect who keeps getting better with trainer (former WBO strawweight titleholder and The Ring junior flyweight champion) Ivan Calderon,” Zabala told The Ring.

Briceno (15-4, 9 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Mexico, most recently fought on June 8 in Reno, Nevada, losing a unanimous decision to lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores Jr.

The match-up on Friday night between Cintron and Eto will be scheduled for 10 rounds and will again be a world title elimination bout.

Both fighters squared off in Kissimee on May 25. The 31-year-old Eto (24-4-1, 19 KOs), who resides in Tokyo, Japan, was originally declared the winner by knockout in the opening round but replays revealed an accidental clash of heads before Eto landed a right hand to the head of Cintron (10-0, 5 KOs), dropping him to the canvas. Less than 30 minutes after referee Andrew Glenn waved the fight off, the Florida Athletic Commission, after watching the replay, overturned the result to a no-decision later that evening.

The WBO ranks Eto and Cintron and No. 2 and 3 respectively.

“The Eto-Cintron (fight) is anticipated to be a great fight for what what happened in the first fight,” said Zabala. “The winner knows that they will go for a world title. This is a battle that will demonstrate who is the best in a clash between experience and youth.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

