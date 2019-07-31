Reymart Gaballo signs with PBC and MP Promotions, will fight on August 31 card

Reymart Gaballo, the heavy-handed Filipino bantamweight, has signed with Premier Boxing Champions and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, matchmaker Sean Gibbons and Sanman Promotions co-promoter Jim Claude Manangquil told The Ring.

Gaballo (21-0, 18 knockouts) is expected to make his PBC debut on the card headlined by Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez on August 31 at the Minneapolis Armory in Minnesota. An opponent has yet to be announced.

“We are very happy to be partners with PBC, MP Promotions and Sean Gibbons for the next chapter of Reymart Gaballo,” said Manangquil, who has worked with Gaballo since he turned pro in 2014. “They are top in the world.”

“Getting with PBC and its founder Alan Haymon sets you on the fast track to put him back up where he belongs,” said Gibbons, who adds that they’re working on securing a tune-up opponent for Gaballo’s next fight.

The 22-year-old from General Santos City, Philippines has fought in the United States twice but has been keeping busy with fights in his home country, scoring early knockouts of Julias Kisarawe and Yuya Nakamura in his last two fights which provided him some exposure domestically through ESPN 5.

Prior to that Gaballo stepped up in class, knocking down Stephon Young before winning a unanimous decision for the WBA “interim” bantamweight title, which he was stripped of for not paying a fee. He has yet to be showcased on American TV.

Gaballo is trained by Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez and is expected to fly to Los Angeles on Saturday to continue his preparations.

Gibbons says that Gaballo’s all-out attacking style makes him a “can’t miss” fighter who would have no problem being appreciated by American audiences.

“I see a guy that can punch, he’s very accurate. He’s up there in the top 5 at 118,” said Gibbons. “He’s got real skills but he’s exciting. This guy is just in your face and lets the hands fly.

“He should definitely fight for a WBA world title again since it was no fault of his that cost him his WBA interim belt.”

Though other Filipinos have fought on PBC cards, like John Riel Casimero, Jayar Inson, and Marlon Tapales, Gaballo is the first MP Promotions fighter to also sign with PBC.

PBC has a deep roster at bantamweight, bannered by former WBC titleholder Luis Nery, plus Emanuel Rodriguez, Tomoki Kameda, Juan Carlos Payano and Rau’shee Warren.

Ryan Songalia is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected]

