David Lemieux is aiming for a September return

The last time we saw David Lemieux, he was knocking out Gary O’Sullivan in the first round on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin II last September at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas.

Since then, Lemieux has seen his career stall due to a couple of different issues. He had been scheduled to fight on the Alvarez-Rocky Fielding undercard last December against Tureano Johnson, but had to pull out because of dehydration. Then, Lemieux (40-4, 34 knockouts) injured his right hand curtailing plans to fight John Ryder on the Canelo-Daniel Jacobs undercard in May.

Lemieux, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring, has been working hard toward a September return.

“I’ve been building since my injury that cancelled my last fight,” Lemieux told The Ring. “I’m in tremendous shape. Physical form that I haven’t seen over long periods of time, over years now and I can’t wait to get back in action for my next fight, hopefully by September. I’ve been improving my craft, so that I can give the fans another spectacular fight, where I will be at 100 percent.”

Camille Estephan, his co-promoter with Eye of the Tiger Promotions, says he’ll return at super middleweight though his long-term future lies at middleweight.

“We would like to see David against Ryder,” said Estephan. “We had that bout wrapped up before David’s hand injury. David is in tremendous form and I think, regardless who the opponent is, he’ll pick up where he left off at his last fight. He knocked out O’Sullivan with the knockout of the year.”

The 30-year-old former IBF 160-pound beltholder feels he still has a part to play at middleweight.

“It’s a very hot division as it always has been,” said the big punching Canadian. “It’s always a very active and strong division and I’m very happy to be part of it. My ultimate goal is to fight Canelo and to beat him.”

Golden Boy matchmaker Robert Diaz is the man to help make Lemieux’s dreams happen. He knows Lemieux is a dangerous proposition for anyone.

“David, once healthy and at a 100 percent, brings excitement back to the division, as he has a seek-and-destroy attitude,” said Diaz. “His power is devastating as seen in brutal knockouts over [Curtis] Stevens, O’Sullivan and even the [Glen] Tapia stoppage.

“Remember, as the saying goes, the last thing to leave is the power. David has natural KO power, which will always make him a must see versus any of the best in the division.”

