Top Rank Boxing starts fundraiser for family of Maxim Dadashev

30
Jul
by Sporting News

Top Rank Boxing has started a GoFundMe fundraiser in memory of Maxim Dadashev. All proceeds will benefit his family.

The Russian boxer died on July 23 of a brain injury he suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on July 19. He was 28 years old.

MORE: Boxing community reacts to death of Maxim Dadashev

The campaign has a goal of raising $500,000 to donate to Dadashev’s family. He is survived by his wife, Elizaveta Apushkina, and their two-year-old son.

As of July 29, over $40,000 has been raised.

Written by Alyssa Sconzo

 

