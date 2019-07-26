Photos: Gervonta Davis, Ricardo Nunez make weight

Gervonta Davis and Ricardo Núñez both came in under the 130-pound limit on Friday for their WBA junior lightweight title fight, which takes place Saturday night at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md.

Davis (21-0, 20 knockouts) weighed 129.5 pounds for his second title defense, while Núñez (21-2, 19 KOs) weighed 128 3/4 pounds. The fight headlines Showtime Championship Boxing, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The referee for the fight will be Harvey Dock, with Lynne Carter (Pa.), Larry Hazzard, Jr. (N.J.) and Dave Moretti (Nev.) serving as judges.

Things weren’t as routine during the weigh-in for the co-feature. Yuriorkis Gamboa (29-2, 17 KOs) initially weighed in over the 134 pound catchweight at 134.6 pounds, but came back within the two hour time limit and checked back in at 132.5 pounds. Roman Martinez (30-3-3, 18 KOs) weighed 133.5 pounds for the ten round crossroads bout between former titleholders.

Opening the broadcast is a showdown between Jezreel Corrales (23-2, 9 KOs) and Ladarius Miller (19-1, 6 KOs). Corrales weighed 134 1/4 pounds while Miller was 135.5 pounds.

Photos by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

No posts found.