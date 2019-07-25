Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao still taking shots at each other on social media
Are we inching closer to a rematch of the most lucrative fight in boxing history?
After Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao took jabs at each other late Tuesday evening, the verbal sparring between the two biggest boxing attractions of this generation continued Wednesday morning.
Mayweather once again took to his Instagram account with two additional photos saying he is the “BOSS” of Pacquiao and makes more money. Mayweather also said he attended Pacquiao’s split decision victory over Keith Thurman on Saturday only because the Senator of the Philippines is his employee, and that he made just as much for a possible nine minutes of work in an exhibition fight with Tenshin Nasukawa (which he won in the first round by knockout).
SWIPE LEFT Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE #mayweatherpromotions @greg_tmt
Pacquiao fired back at his rival, saying Mayweather’s name wasn’t on either of his fight contracts — against Adrien Broner and Thurman — with Premier Boxing Champions. Boxing’s only eight-division world champion threw down the gauntlet and laid down a proverbial challenge.
Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney pic.twitter.com/SwFGcpT048
— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019
Mayweather and Pacquaio fought in May 2015. Mayweather won by unanimous decision.
Written by Steven Muelhausen