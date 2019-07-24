Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws jab at Manny Pacquiao coverage; ‘Pac Man’ counters with rematch call

Did we see an escalation in the build toward Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquiao 2 on Tuesday, or did we just see more pettiness on social media?

Mayweather started the show with an Instagram post accusing the media of “clout chasing” by constantly adding his name to their coverage of Pacquiao. He also said people “hate” that a “Black, high school dropout” retired undefeated (50-0) and in good health.

Pacquiao countered with a much shorter tweet accusing Mayweather of trying to remain relevant by attending Pacquiao’s welterweight title fight vs. Keith Thurman on Saturday in Las Vegas, which Pacquiao won by split decision.

Pacquiao then threw down the gauntlet:

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

The two champions met in a title unification bout May 2, 2015, in Vegas, with Mayweather easily winning a 12-round decision. Pacquiao later said he was suffering from a right shoulder injury that made him essentially a one-armed fighter. He underwent surgery on the shoulder days after the loss.

Mayweather, 42, claimed in his IG post Tuesday that people have been making “every excuse in the world” over that result and for why he should give Pacquiao, 40, a rematch.

