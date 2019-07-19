Photos: Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman both weigh-in at 146.5 pounds

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Both Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman registered the same reading on the scales Friday, weighing in at 146.5 pounds for their WBA welterweight title fight on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) of General Santos City, Philippines is fighting to begin his fourth reign with a welterweight title belt, while Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) of Clearwater, Fla. is looking to earn a career-defining victory to boost his credentials after a shaky majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in his last fight.

Pacquiao is 40, ten years older than Thurman.

Here are photos of the main event weigh-in from Jhay Oh Otamias and Wendell Alinea.

No posts found.