Jason Quigley faces his toughest test yet in Tureano Johnson tonight

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

While Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin circle one another on a potential third fight, or contemplate moving up to 168 pounds, Jason Quigley is continuing towards his goal of becoming the world’s best middleweight.

He will have to get by his toughest test to date tonight, when Quigley fights Tureano Johnson at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. In the co-feature, junior featherweight prospect Alberto Melian will square off against Leonardo Baez.

Both fights will stream live on this month’s Golden Boy/DAZN Thursday Night Fights. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

Quigley (16-0, 12 knockouts) weighed 159.4 pounds at the weigh-in on Wednesday, while Johnson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) weighed 159 pounds. Melian and Baez both weighed 121.2 pounds.

Quigley, who is originally from Laghy, Ireland, and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, last fought on March 23, stopping Mathias Eklund in round two of a stay-busy fight.

The 28-year-old Quigley saw his career stalled when he injured his right hand early during a decision win over Glen Tapia in March of 2017. Quigley did not fight for over a year recovering from surgery.

Quigley is not overlooking Johnson, a 2012 Olympic representative of the Bahamas who is winless in his last two bouts.

“He’s a great fighter, who is at a higher level than I anyone I have faced thus far,” Quigley told RingTV.com earlier this week. “I know he’s going to come to the fight determined to be the Tureano Johnson of the past. He’s been in there against world title contenders.”

“A win over Johnson will put me a fight or two away from fighting for a world title belt or in an eliminator against a top contender. Johnson is going to come and fight, but I’ve prepared to the best of my ability.”

Quigley is already ranked No. 5 by the WBC. He believes he is at the peak of his career.

“I know there has been a lot of talk lately about Alvarez and Golovkin fighting,” he said. “But if there isn’t a fight, I would like to fight either guy. I know I can’t take my eyes off Tureano.

“You can’t buy the experience you accumulate in the gym and in the ring. I’m from the opinion that there is never a right or wrong moment in boxing. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

