Derek Chisora: ‘Artur Szpilka is good. Saturday is going to be buzzing. It’s going to go off’

Veteran heavyweight Derek Chisora admitted he’s addicted to the sport ahead of his Saturday bout with Artur Szpilka.

The 35-year-old Londoner was in high spirits at the final press conference and said, win or lose, he’s looking forward to “a nice holiday with his family.”

Now 30-9 (21 knockouts) he last fought in April, scoring a 10-round win over Senad Gashi.

When asked whether Szpilka could be his last fight, he said: “I don’t know, could this be the last interview you do? You never know with this game. I’m very addicted to the game, badly. I always said retirement is for pussies. My motivation to keep fighting? I enjoy myself. I like it so I can’t stop yet.”

Then, looking ahead to his O2 contest, he added: “Szpilka is good. Saturday is going to be buzzing. It’s going to go off. I’ve known Szpilka for a while, from going to Poland, and I’m ready to go to war. I can’t box, I like to fight.”

Chisora is managed by David Haye, a former opponent, who predicted an explosive contest once his charge has navigated Szpilka’s southpaw stance.

“I believe Derek has the will and the inner-strength and if it comes to going blow for blow he will be the last man standing,” said Haye.

“He went through the horrible part [of sparring] to get to grips with the awkwardness. In the last three sparring sessions everything clicked and came together and war is coming on Saturday night.

“He’s got to get passed the likes of Szpilka, because it then gets him the big fights with the likes of Joseph Parker who I was speaking to in Las Vegas. I think this is going to be very exciting. He’s going to grind him down and stop him late. Szpilka’s a genuine threat who brings out the best of Derek.”

