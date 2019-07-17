Subriel Matías-Maxim Dadashev matchup promises fireworks Friday night in Oxon Hill

Junior welterweight Subriel Matias. Photo by Esdel Palermo/Fresh Productions

Puerto Rican banger Subriel Matías will face fellow puncher Maxim Dadashev in a scheduled 12-round IBF junior welterweight eliminator as chief support to Teofimo Lopez-Masayoshi Nakatani on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) at the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday.

On paper, the fight looks a fan friendly fight and appears to represent a step up for both men. However, Matías (13-0, 13 knockouts) is treating it like any other fight.

“It’s just a fight for me because for all the fights I train very hard,” Matías told RingTV.com through interpreter Fernando Gaztambide. “I feel very good. I am in my best condition for this important fight that will take me to a world title. We are going to give everything in the ring. The fans will enjoy my fighting style.”

The 27-year-old is ready for whatever Dadashev (13-0, 11 KOs) brings to the ring.

“I know he has good resources in technical boxing, good hands, power and on Friday I will show you what his weaknesses are,” Matías explained. “I have worked for any type of fight that he brings to the ring.

“I do not like to talk about my fight plan because everything changes from one second to another. I will only say that on Friday what for many will be a surprise, for us it will be the result of the great work done for this fight in the gym.”

Dadashev turned professional in 2016. The 28-year-old has moved relatively quickly due to an extensive amateur career and outpointed former WBC lightweight kingpin Antonio DeMarco last October.

Matías, who has trained in his hometown and nearby Guaynabo with trainers ‘Cano’ Matos, Angel ‘Indio’ Guevara and Anthony Otero, is keen to move his career forward.

“Fresh Productions has managed to take me to this opportunity,” he said. “Everything is step-by-step and now we understand that it is our moment to fight for a world title. This fight becomes, for the moment, the most important of my career.”

Juan Ivan Orengo of Fresh Productions has very high hopes for his fighter and believes Matías can one day join another of his fighters as a world champion.

“We only work with champions,” said Orengo. “With the short time we have in this business we have crowned Emmanuel Rodriguez and Subriel Matías will not be the exception.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

