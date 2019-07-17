O’Shaquie Foster is looking to extend his winning streak tonight in Costa Rica

Junior lightweight O’Shaquie Foster (right) vs. Jon Fernandez. Photo by Dave Mandel/Showtime

O’Shaquie Foster looked like he was headed toward gatekeeper status about three years ago after he lost to Rolando Chinea. Five consecutive victories, including an upset, and a world ranking has put Foster back in the title hunt.

Foster (15-2, 9 knockouts) will square off against Jesus Bravo tonight at the Gimnasio Nacional Eddy Cortes in San Jose, Costa Rica. The 10-round junior lightweight bout will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

In the main event, Hanna Gabriels will defend her WBA female junior middleweight title against unbeaten Abril Argentina Vidal, of Argentina, in a 10-round bout. Also on the stream, unbeaten Trey Lippe-Morrison, the son of former world heavyweight titleholder Tommy Morrison, will face Venezuela’s Pedro Martinez.

Foster, who resides in Houston, Texas, stopped Fatiou Fassinou in the third round of his last bout on Feb. 23. Prior to that, Foster, 25, notched the best win of his young career, defeating prospect Jon Fernandez by unanimous decision on Sept. 21. Managed by Keith Mills, Foster is ranked No. 10 by the WBC. A win over Bravo in this crossroads bout will ensure a top-15 ranking by the WBA.

“A lot is on the line, but I know O’Shaquie is up to the challenge,” promoter Lou DiBella told RingTV.com Wednesday afternoon. “He is one of the best fighters (in the junior lightweight division). O’Shaquie can challenge for a world title if he’s victorious Wednesday night.”

Foster’s other loss as a pro was against Samuel Teah by unanimous decision in November of 2015.

Bravo (19-1-1, 17 KOs) knocked out Cesar Diaz in round two of his last bout on April 27 in his hometown of Lima, Peru. Bravo, 24, suffered his first loss as a pro in his previous bout on July 28, losing by unanimous decision to veteran Rafael Hernandez.

Lippe-Morrison (15-0, 15 KOs) will be fighting for the first time since stopping Byron Polley in round three in Oklahoma City.

“I know he had recent ailments and health issues over the last several months, but (trainer) Freddie Roach said he’s at 100 percent,” said DiBella.

Martinez (10-1, 4 KOs), who resides in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, suffered his first loss as a pro in his last bout on March 23 at the hands of Russian prospect Artem Suslenkov.

Gabriels (19-2-1, 11 KOs) has become popular throughout Costa Rica, where she resides in Alajuela. The 36-year-old Gabriels is best known for dropping Claressa Shields before losing by unanimous decision June 22, 2018.

Vidal (8-0, 3 KOs), who resides in Neuquen, Argentina, defeated Yamila Esther Reynoso by unanimous decision in her last bout on June 8.

DiBella said a large crowd of about 4,000 (the venue’s capacity) is expected.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.