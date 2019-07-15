Mark Magsayo faces ex-champ Pungluang Sor Singyu in Bohol homecoming

Photo by Arvee Eco

Mark Magsayo will keep busy with a fight in his home province on August 31 when he faces Pungluang Sor Singyu.

The fight will be Magsayo’s first in his home country of the Philippines in nearly two years, and just his second fight since leaving the ALA Boxing stable after missing all of 2018.

Magsayo (19-0, 14 knockouts) returns to the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, the capital of his home province of Bohol. His opponent, the 29-year-old Sor Singyu (53-6, 35 KOs), is a two-time WBO bantamweight titleholder from Bangkok, Thailand who has had a reputation for his victories over Filipino fighters. Most notable among them was his first visit to the Philippines in 2012, when he stopped AJ Banal in nine rounds to begin his first title reign.

“I’ve seen him fight. I just need to train hard for him because he is a former champion. I will do my best to show Filipinos a good fight,” said Magsayo, who is five years younger than Sor Singyu at 24.

The card will be promoted by Vladimir Boxing Promotions, which is run by Magsayo’s manager Vikram Sivapragasam. After a brief stay in the U.S., Magsayo is now based out of Manila, training with Rissan Muelas and Ali Belonguel at Elorde Gym.

Magsayo is rated no. 8 by the WBC but isn’t rated by the other organizations, mostly due to inactivity. The fight will be contested for regional IBF and WBC titles, which should help his rankings with those organizations.

Magsayo was last in the ring in April, knocking out Erick Deztroyer in four rounds in Singapore. Sor Singyu also fought in April, winning a unanimous decision over Carlo Magali in Thailand. Prior to that, Sor Singyu had lost three straight fights dating back to 2016.

