Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Manny Pacquiao concluded training camp at the Wild Card Gym on Monday, sparring four rounds with AB Lopez. After wrapping up camp, Pacquiao and his extensive team began their road trip towards Las Vegas, where he will face WBA welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman this Saturday in a pay-per-view fight at the MGM Grand.

Here’s a look into his last day of camp from photos by Jhay Oh Otamias.

No posts found.