Photos: Brant-Murata II, Shiro-Taconing weigh-ins

Both Rob Brant and Ryota Murata weighed in at 159.25 pounds on Thursday ahead of their rematch in Osaka, Japan.

Brant (25-1, 17 knockouts) scored an upset victory over the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Murata (14-2, 11 KOs) in their first meeting last October, winning a wide unanimous decision in Las Vegas off the strength of his superior work rate. Brant made one defense of the WBA (regular) middleweight belt he won, stopping Khasan Baysangurov in eleven rounds this past February.

Now Murata will have homecourt advantage at the EDION Arena.

In the co-feature, Ken Shiro (15-0, 8 KOs) will make the sixth defense of his WBC junior flyweight title when he faces Filipino puncher Jonathan Taconing (28-3-1, 22 KOs). Shiro weighed in at 107.75 while Taconing, the no. 1 contender, was right at the limit of 108 pounds.

Both fights will be shown in the U.S. on ESPN+, beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.

