Watch: Juan Francisco Estrada receives Ring championship belt

Juan Francisco Estrada received his RING junior bantamweight championship belt on Wednesday at a press conference in Mexico City to announce his next fight.

Estrada (39-3, 26 knockouts) avenged his prior defeat, outpointing Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in April, earning him the RING belt plus the WBC title at 115 pounds.

Estrada will make his first defense on August 24 against Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) in Estrada’s hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico.

