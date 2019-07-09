Joshua Franco-Oscar Negrete trilogy bout set for August 10 in Texas

Oscar Negrete (left) and Joshua Franco.

Having fought twice before in very competitive bouts, bantamweight contenders Joshua Franco and Oscar Negrete are well acquainted with one another. And the story continues in the form of a trilogy.

Franco and Negrete square off again on Aug. 10, Golden Boy Promotions announced. The 10-round bout will take place at The Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The fight will precede the main event between unbeaten prospect Vergil Ortiz and former junior welterweight title challenger Antonio Orozco. Both fights will stream live on DAZN.

Franco and Negrete first squared off on Oct. 4 in Costa Mesa, California, fighting to a split decision draw in an action-packed fight. They would meet again in a rematch on Apr. 25 in Indio with Franco winning by split decision over 10 rounds.

The 23-year-old Franco (15-1-1, 7 knockouts), who is originally from San Antonio and now lives and trains in Riverside, California, annexed two regional title belts with the victory and now seeks to prove himself the better man.

“I’m excited to have this third fight,” said Franco, who is trained by Robert Garcia. “I think it’s good for boxing to have trilogies like this because they bring a lot of excitement and attention to the sport. I’ve been training really hard, and I’m ready to show everyone why I believe I won the first two fights. With a win, I’ll be more than ready for a world title shot.”

Franco is unbeaten in his last three bouts since suffering his only setback at the hands of Lucas Emanuel Fernandez on Mar. 24 of last year. He is currently ranked No. 10 by The Ring.

Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs), who is originally from Colombia and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Paramount, felt he was robbed in the second fight.

“I feel happy and motivated to once again fight against Joshua Franco, to get back what rightly belongs to me – the two belts,” said Negrete. “The truth is that after they gifted Franco that fight, I felt robbed and disappointed. But now it’s time to clarify everything.”

The 31-year-old Negrete moved up in weight to challenge WBC junior featherweight titleholder Rey Vargas on Dec. 2, 2017, losing by unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

Also fighting on the Golden Boy Promotions card, unbeaten junior middleweight Travell Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) of Austin will face Colorado Springs’ Jeremy Ramos (11-6, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Lightweight Hector Tanajara (17-0, 5 KOs), junior featherweight Hector Valdez (10-0, 7 KOs) and brothers George Rincon (7-0, 4 KOs) and Alex Rincon (6-0, 5 KOs) will also see action.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

