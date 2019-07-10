Dillian Whyte claims to have dropped Tyson Fury during sparring session

Just because Dillian Whyte is preparing for his fight against Oscar Rivas on July 20 does not mean he can’t take some time to jab at fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury.

While speaking with Sky Sports this week, “The Body Snatcher” claimed to have dropped “The Gypsy King” during a sparring session in the past.

“Tyson’s awkward, he’s long, he’s rangy, some days he may out-box you here and there, but I definitely laid him out before,” Whyte said. “I definitely put him on his bottom before. I don’t like talking about sparring, but seeing as he wants to come out and say, he’s put it on me in the gym and this, that, and whatever.

“Come on man, put what on who? You guys know me, you guys know what I’m like, what’s he going to put on me? I’m not scared of Tyson Fury.”

Not to be outdone, Fury, while speaking with Behind The Gloves, responded with an entirely different recollection via a profanity-laced tirade aimed at Whyte.

“Dillian Whyte’s a b—, and when I see you, you’ve gotta fight me anyway, p—,” Fury said. “He keeps calling me a coward and whatever; let’s see who’s a coward. We’ll see who’s a coward. I’m no coward, you’re a s— house. I put it on you in a boxing gym and you s— yourself, so we’ll see who’s a coward.

“Dillian Whyte is a heavy bag on legs, I punched his head in for him plenty of times in the gym and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to do it in the ring.”

Before that opportunity possibly arrives, Whyte will have to get past Rivas, and Fury will look to face one more opponent this year before his highly-anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The fact that Fury is getting another crack at the WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has to irk Whyte even further, considering Whyte has long been clamoring for a title shot against “The Bronze Bomber.” Some reports suggest Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is imploring the sanctioning body to cement the Whyte-Rivas winner as the mandatory challenger to Wilder’s throne.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla

